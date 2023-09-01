Accessibility links
A quiz.
What has Biden started doing differently? Test yourself in this week's news quiz

An NPR review of news photographs shows that there's been a dramatic change in President Joe Biden doing ... what? Drew Angerer/Getty Images hide caption

An NPR review of news photographs shows that there's been a dramatic change in President Joe Biden doing ... what?

New research shows people forget to cancel their monthly subscriptions! Googling shows that subscription services exist to help you cancel subscription services. Stop letting your Bacon of the Month pile up on the front steps and take back the power, even if that one raccoon family will be mad. You owe them nothing.

Meanwhile, an AI-powered drone won some races against human-piloted ones, but the Singularity's still not nigh: Among other limitations, the AI quadcopter would be confused by a lighting change, so it's really just a fancy moth.

Other stuff also happened. There was important senior citizen news. There was news about an important senior citizen. The government may giveth, and it will definitely taketh away. A scary thing was in a brain! Plus, there's everything else that's covered in the quiz. Can you get 11 for 11 this week?

