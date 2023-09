Operation Lone Star broke long-standing guidelines, investigation finds According to a Military Times investigative report, a Texas Guardsmen spied on migrants via WhatsApp and mishandled secret docs. A reporter from the outlet explains why

National Operation Lone Star broke long-standing guidelines, investigation finds Operation Lone Star broke long-standing guidelines, investigation finds Audio will be available later today. According to a Military Times investigative report, a Texas Guardsmen spied on migrants via WhatsApp and mishandled secret docs. A reporter from the outlet explains why Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor