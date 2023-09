A nurse in Tennessee holds the record for the longest mullet Tami Manis has been growing out her mullet since 1990. She's in the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records. At 5 feet, 8 inches, her mullet is longer than the average American woman is tall.

