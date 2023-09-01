A nurse in Tennessee holds the record for the longest mullet

Tami Manis has been growing out her mullet since 1990. She's in the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records. At 5 feet, 8 inches, her mullet is longer than the average American woman is tall.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez. You know the hairstyle known as the mullet - business in the front, party in the back? A nurse in Tennessee, Tami Manis, has been growing hers out since 1990. And now her mullet is the GOAT.

TAMI MANIS: I'm actually in the 2024 edition of the Guinness World Records for the world's longest mullet. And that is pretty amazing.

MARTÍNEZ: At 5 feet 8 inches, her mullet is longer than the average American woman is tall. Now, that is a nonstop party in the back.

