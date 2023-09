It was fed-up farmers who started the only government-run bank in the U.S. There is only one public bank in the United States, and a group in Rochester, N.Y., is trying to change that. The Indicator from Planet Money explores the challenges of public banking in the U.S.

Special Series Planet Money It was fed-up farmers who started the only government-run bank in the U.S. It was fed-up farmers who started the only government-run bank in the U.S. Listen · 3:34 3:34 There is only one public bank in the United States, and a group in Rochester, N.Y., is trying to change that. The Indicator from Planet Money explores the challenges of public banking in the U.S. Special Series Planet Money Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor