Scientists gathered in New Mexico to address persistent symptoms of long COVID Progress on long COVID may seem slow, but scientists say they're closing in on some potential explanations for the disease. That will hopefully point the way to treatments.

Health Scientists gathered in New Mexico to address persistent symptoms of long COVID Scientists gathered in New Mexico to address persistent symptoms of long COVID Listen · 3:33 3:33 Progress on long COVID may seem slow, but scientists say they're closing in on some potential explanations for the disease. That will hopefully point the way to treatments. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor