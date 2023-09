Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson help people displaced by Maui wildfires Winfrey has a house on Maui and Johnson spent part of his childhood in Hawaii. They've started a $10 million fund to help victims get back on their feet.

National Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson help people displaced by Maui wildfires Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson help people displaced by Maui wildfires Listen · 0:25 0:25 Winfrey has a house on Maui and Johnson spent part of his childhood in Hawaii. They've started a $10 million fund to help victims get back on their feet. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor