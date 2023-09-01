Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson help people displaced by Maui wildfires

Winfrey has a house on Maui and Johnson spent part of his childhood in Hawaii. They've started a $10 million fund to help victims get back on their feet.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Michel Martin. Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson are using their megawatt fame and enormous wealth to help people displaced by wildfires in Maui. Winfrey has a house on Maui, and Johnson spent part of his childhood in Hawaii. They've started a $10 million fund to help victims get back on their feet. Oprah says she got the idea from another superstar, Dolly Parton, who's funded COVID vaccines and libraries and sent money to wildfire survivors in the Great Smoky Mountains.

