Employers add enough jobs to keep the unemployment rate near a 50-year low The Labor Department reports on job gains for July Friday morning. Forecasters expect the report to show a gradual cooling of the job market, with a still-low unemployment rate.

Business Employers add enough jobs to keep the unemployment rate near a 50-year low Employers add enough jobs to keep the unemployment rate near a 50-year low Listen · 3:29 3:29 The Labor Department reports on job gains for July Friday morning. Forecasters expect the report to show a gradual cooling of the job market, with a still-low unemployment rate. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor