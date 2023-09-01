The News Roundup For September 1, 2023

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze when answering questions asked by reporters about whether he would run for re-election. It's the second such incident involving the Kentucky senator. It has sparked discussions about the age at which politicians should step aside.

The 2024 election cycle has seen its first candidate drop out. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced this week that he would suspend his campaign. Despite beginning his bid for the GOP nomination in June, the Floridian did not qualify for the first Republican debate.

A white shooter in Jacksonville, Florida, killed three Black people this week. The gunman shot at shoppers and employees at a Dollar General store in a predominantly Black area of the city. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

Meanwhile, in Russia, the body of former Wagner group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was identified and interred this week. Kremlin authorities indicated they believed the plane crash that killed the former Putin ally, and one-time rebel, may have been intentional and that they would investigate its cause.

The U.S. Embassy in Haiti is urging Americans in the country to leave amid political unrest and rising gang violence. If they are to stay, authorities warn against traveling within the country and engaging with large groups of people.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's conviction and prison sentence were suspended by a court in Islamabad. He was released on bail.

1A Guest Host Niala Boodhoo guides us through the week's biggest headlines.

