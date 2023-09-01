#2377: Kristy vs. Krusty : The Best of Car Talk Kristy from Wyoming wants to learn how to work on cars so she enrolled in her high school's auto shop class. Her male classmates aren't taking her interest seriously, though. Should Kristy try to become one of them by smearing grease on her clothes and dragging her knuckles on the ground(hey, it worked for us!), or is there a better way? Find out on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

Listen · 34:35