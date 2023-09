Afghans, weeks from losing their jobs, wait to hear if they can stay in the U.S. Tens of thousands of Afghans were given temporary immigration status into the U.S. Now, many are worried about losing their jobs before their stays can be extended.

Afghans, weeks from losing their jobs, wait to hear if they can stay in the U.S.