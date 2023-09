Georgia cleans up after Hurricane Idalia Idalia was still a hurricane when it hit south Georgia where people will spend the Labor Day weekend cleaning up downed trees and power lines.

Weather Georgia cleans up after Hurricane Idalia Georgia cleans up after Hurricane Idalia Listen · 2:49 2:49 Idalia was still a hurricane when it hit south Georgia where people will spend the Labor Day weekend cleaning up downed trees and power lines. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor