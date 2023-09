Migrants from majority-Muslim countries were unequally imprisoned in Del Rio, Texas NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Hamed Aleaziz of The LA Times about his reporting on asylum seekers from majority-Muslim countries getting disproportionately imprisoned in a Texas district.

NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Hamed Aleaziz of The LA Times about his reporting on asylum seekers from majority-Muslim countries getting disproportionately imprisoned in a Texas district.