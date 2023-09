N.C. Republicans seem poised to override the governor's veto of new voting rules Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have passed a bill to tighten voting access, and may now override the Democratic governor's veto of that legislation.

Law N.C. Republicans seem poised to override the governor's veto of new voting rules N.C. Republicans seem poised to override the governor's veto of new voting rules Listen · 3:43 3:43 Republican lawmakers in North Carolina have passed a bill to tighten voting access, and may now override the Democratic governor's veto of that legislation. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor