Scientists hope to preserve coral by deep freezing it as climate change heats oceans Hotter oceans are threatening coral around the world this summer. A new project is seeking to preserve coral by deep-freezing them, in the hope that one day they can help restore reefs.

Scientists hope to preserve coral by deep freezing it as climate change heats oceans Hotter oceans are threatening coral around the world this summer. A new project is seeking to preserve coral by deep-freezing them, in the hope that one day they can help restore reefs.