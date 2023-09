An unwanted kiss from a Spanish soccer official has sparked a movement The unwanted kiss a Spanish soccer official planted on a female player after the team won the FIFA World Cup has galvanized Spain's "se acabo" feminist movement: "That's enough."

Europe An unwanted kiss from a Spanish soccer official has sparked a movement An unwanted kiss from a Spanish soccer official has sparked a movement Listen · 5:21 5:21 The unwanted kiss a Spanish soccer official planted on a female player after the team won the FIFA World Cup has galvanized Spain's "se acabo" feminist movement: "That's enough." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor