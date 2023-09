Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces an impeachment trial next week NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Sergio Martínez- Beltrán, political reporter for The Texas Newsroom, about the impeachment trial Attorney General Ken Paxton faces with charges including bribery.

Law Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces an impeachment trial next week Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton faces an impeachment trial next week NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Sergio Martínez- Beltrán, political reporter for The Texas Newsroom, about the impeachment trial Attorney General Ken Paxton faces with charges including bribery.