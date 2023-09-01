Rakim

This September is Rap Month at Bullseye - we're celebrating 50 years of hip-hop with a full month rappers. First up: Rakim! He changed the rap game forever. You could divide hip hop into two eras: before Rakim and after Rakim.

He grew up in Long Island, a 20 minute train ride from the epicenter of hip-hop in the late 80s. In New York City, boroughs like Harlem were home to a thriving hip-hop scene. But despite the distance, Rakim found himself at the forefront of hip-hop at just 17 years old.

When we say he changed the rap game forever, we mean it.

He's one half of the groundbreaking hip-hop duo, Eric B. and Rakim. And a legendary solo rapper in his own right. His lyricism is next level, and his flow is unmatched.

Rakim's influenced some of the biggest names in rap: Jay Z, Nas, Eminem, Bun B, and literally hundreds of other super famous rappers.

On Bullseye, Rakim kicks off Rap Month by looking back at his almost 40 years in hip-hop. He gets into how he met Eric B. and his mentorship with Marley Marl. Plus, how his career has changed now that he's in his 50s.

You can catch Rakim playing a handful of shows across the country with acts like LL Cool J and Big Daddy Kane here.