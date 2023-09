The novel 'Between Two Moons' is Aisha Abdel Gawad's 'love letter' to Arab Americans NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with novelist Aisha Abdel Gawad about her new novel Between Two Moons. It's a coming of age story about teenage twins in Brooklyn and takes place during one month of Ramadan.

Listen · 7:59