'Yellowface' explores cultural appropriation in publishing via an unlikeable narrator NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author R.F. Kuang on her novel Yellowface and why she wanted to write a book about cultural appropriation in the publishing world.

Author Interviews 'Yellowface' explores cultural appropriation in publishing via an unlikeable narrator 'Yellowface' explores cultural appropriation in publishing via an unlikeable narrator Listen · 8:00 8:00 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with author R.F. Kuang on her novel Yellowface and why she wanted to write a book about cultural appropriation in the publishing world. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor