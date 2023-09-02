Accessibility links
'Fresh Air' celebrates 50 years of hip-hop: Questlove; Chuck D; Diddy Questlove reflects on the Roots and his lifetime in music. Public Enemy's Chuck D discusses politically conscious rap. Hip-hop mogul Diddy says he's always been motivated to be "the best."
'Fresh Air' celebrates 50 years of hip-hop: Questlove; Chuck D; Diddy

In his new memoir, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson describes his life in music — and how he mimicked beats at just 10 months old. Danny Clinch/Grand Central Publishing hide caption

Danny Clinch/Grand Central Publishing

In his new memoir, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson describes his life in music — and how he mimicked beats at just 10 months old.

Danny Clinch/Grand Central Publishing

Fresh Air continues our celebration of the 50th Anniversary of hip-hop by dipping into the archives.

Questlove reflects on the Roots and his lifetime in music: Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson — drummer and co-founder of The Roots — spoke to Terry Gross in 2013 and again in 2021. Born in 1971, Questlove says he and hip-hop grew up together.

Public Enemy's Chuck D discusses politically conscious rap: Public Enemy's music offered an unvarnished look at the harsh realities many young urban Black men faced in the 1980s. In 1997, Chuck D talked about the group's anthem, "Fight the Power," which was featured Spike Lee's 1989 film, Do the Right Thing.

Hip-hop mogul Diddy says he's always been motivated to be 'the best': Sean "Diddy" Combs, aka Puff Daddy, made his name — or names — in the hip-hop world as a record producer and rapper. The Bad Boy Records founder spoke to Fresh Air in 2008 about his losing his father in a shooting when Combs was 3 years old, and about the influence his mother and grandmother have had on his life and career.

