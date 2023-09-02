Accessibility links
Bob Seger plays Not My Job on NPR's "Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!" We're live from Ann Arbor, Mich., this week with local legend Bob Seger. He worked on his night moves, but can he answer our questions about knight moves?

'Wait Wait' for September 2, 2023: Live in Michigan with Bob Seger

Heard on Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me!

This week's show was recorded at the Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor, Mich., with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Bob Seger and panelists Helen Hong, Roy Blount Jr. and Josh Gondelman. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Chris Pizzello
Chris Pizzello

Who's Bill This Time
An Unwanted Bump, Puttin' on the Rizz, Grown Up in the Air

Panel Questions
Glass Fragility

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell us three stories of a road trip, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: Bob Seger answers our questions about Knight Moves
Bob Seger is an Ann Arbor legend, a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer who also happens to be one of the bestselling artists of all time. He made it big with "Night Moves" but can he answer our questions about Knight Moves, or chess strategies?

Panel Questions
U.S. Open to Everything, A Wandering Eye Private Eye

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Home Base, Underworld Tour, The V Word

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else

Predictions
Our panelists predict the next new slang word to take off.

