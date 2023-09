Florida residents are assessing the damage after Hurricane Idalia Hurricane Idalia is the second major hurricane to hit the state in nearly a year. NPR's Scott Simon asks Stephanie Colombini about recovery efforts.

National Florida residents are assessing the damage after Hurricane Idalia Florida residents are assessing the damage after Hurricane Idalia Audio will be available later today. Hurricane Idalia is the second major hurricane to hit the state in nearly a year. NPR's Scott Simon asks Stephanie Colombini about recovery efforts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor