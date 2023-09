A visit to Northern New York's 350-year-old white pines We pay a late summer visit to some of the tallest white pines in North America in The Adirondack Park in northern New York, one of the few places you can still find the old white pines.

Environment A visit to Northern New York's 350-year-old white pines A visit to Northern New York's 350-year-old white pines Listen · 2:54 2:54 We pay a late summer visit to some of the tallest white pines in North America in The Adirondack Park in northern New York, one of the few places you can still find the old white pines. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor