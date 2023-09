Violence in Haiti escalates amid a civilian vigilante movement NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Miami Herald Caribbean Correspondent Jacqueline Charles about the horrific uptick of violence in Haiti, where vigilantes and gangs are engaged in deadly clashes.

World Violence in Haiti escalates amid a civilian vigilante movement Violence in Haiti escalates amid a civilian vigilante movement Listen · 5:55 5:55 NPR's Scott Simon speaks to Miami Herald Caribbean Correspondent Jacqueline Charles about the horrific uptick of violence in Haiti, where vigilantes and gangs are engaged in deadly clashes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor