Remembering Jimmy Buffet Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet has died at age 76. He was best known for an island escapism brand of music and the song "Margaritaville."

Music Remembering Jimmy Buffet Remembering Jimmy Buffet Audio will be available later today. Legendary singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffet has died at age 76. He was best known for an island escapism brand of music and the song "Margaritaville." Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor