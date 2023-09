Tips for parents struggling to send their kids off to school in the morning Ever tried to get kids out the door for school? It's tough! NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks about some strategies with Slate parenting advice columnist Jamilah Lemieux.

Family Tips for parents struggling to send their kids off to school in the morning Tips for parents struggling to send their kids off to school in the morning Listen · 3:57 3:57 Ever tried to get kids out the door for school? It's tough! NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks about some strategies with Slate parenting advice columnist Jamilah Lemieux. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor