Pharmaceutical groups are suing the Biden administration for its Medicare plans NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with University of Michigan Law Professor Nicholas Bagley about the lawsuits filed by pharmaceutical groups to strike down Medicare's new drug negotiating power.

Health Pharmaceutical groups are suing the Biden administration for its Medicare plans Pharmaceutical groups are suing the Biden administration for its Medicare plans Listen · 5:44 5:44 NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with University of Michigan Law Professor Nicholas Bagley about the lawsuits filed by pharmaceutical groups to strike down Medicare's new drug negotiating power. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor