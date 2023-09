It's not just you — movies are getting longer Martin's Scorsese's new fall film — "Killers of the Flower Moon" — runs almost 3 and a half hours. We break down the arguments for and against long movies.

Movies It's not just you — movies are getting longer It's not just you — movies are getting longer Listen · 7:15 7:15 Martin's Scorsese's new fall film — "Killers of the Flower Moon" — runs almost 3 and a half hours. We break down the arguments for and against long movies. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor