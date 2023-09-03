#2378: Sid from San Fran : The Best of Car Talk Sid from San Francisco has a problem with his Ford SUV: he misplaced a live rat inside it that eventually died deep in the dash and the smell is pretty nasty. Did we mention that Sid is a python? His friend and owner Jacquie fills us in on Sid's tale of rodent woe and intrigue on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

The Best of Car Talk #2378: Sid from San Fran #2378: Sid from San Fran Listen · 35:43 35:43 Sid from San Francisco has a problem with his Ford SUV: he misplaced a live rat inside it that eventually died deep in the dash and the smell is pretty nasty. Did we mention that Sid is a python? His friend and owner Jacquie fills us in on Sid's tale of rodent woe and intrigue on this episode of the Best of Car Talk. And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+ Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor