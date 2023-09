The latest on the Burning Man flooding Authorities are investigating a death at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert after tens of thousands of people are stuck in camps because of rain.

National The latest on the Burning Man flooding The latest on the Burning Man flooding Listen · 3:48 3:48 Authorities are investigating a death at the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert after tens of thousands of people are stuck in camps because of rain. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor