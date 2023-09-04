'Barbenheimer' has been fun for a retired professor from Massachusetts

Barbara Oppenheimer has seen both Barbie and Oppenheimer. Her husband is a distant relation of J. Robert Oppenheimer — so they saw that movie first.

DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Daniel Estrin. "Barbie" and "Oppenheimer" - each set box office records since they came out in July. The summer of Barbenheimer has been especially fun for a retired professor from Massachusetts. She is named Barbara Oppenheimer, and she loved both films. Her husband is a distant relation of J. Robert Oppenheimer, so they saw that one first. And the grandmother told Slate that she grew up playing with the dolls and also enjoyed the "Barbie" movie. Just don't ask her to choose a favorite. It's MORNING EDITION.

