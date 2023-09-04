On Labor Day, athletes are invited to compete in the ultimate 'un-athletic' event

For the Electric Coney Second Annual Labor Day 0.5K in D.C., runners will jog back and forth between two bars. Whoever unwraps a hot dog covered in edible gold foil will be declared the winner.

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

This Labor Day, all athletes are invited to compete in the ultimate unathletic event. Washington, D.C.'s second annual Electric Coney Labor Day 0.5K doesn't start until 11 a.m., so participants will have plenty of time to sleep in. Runners will jog back-and-forth between two neighboring bars to complete a very small fraction of a standard 5K race. After the run, the lucky athlete who unwraps a hot dog covered in edible gold foil will be declared the winner. My kind of sport.

It's MORNING EDITION.

