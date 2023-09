Some of the movies Hollywood has in store this fall Even in a season strained by writers' and actors' strikes, Hollywood has a lot on its schedule before Thanksgiving.

Movies Some of the movies Hollywood has in store this fall Some of the movies Hollywood has in store this fall Listen · 8:08 8:08 Even in a season strained by writers' and actors' strikes, Hollywood has a lot on its schedule before Thanksgiving. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor