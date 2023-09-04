Accessibility links
Best Of: Spending Time In 'Your Mama's Kitchen' : 1A Whether your mom was a natural cook or a reluctant one. Or if your other parent was the one throwing down in the kitchen, food and the place where it's made live inside of us long after we've eaten.

What we inherit from our parents' kitchen and pass along as adults is at the center of a new podcast by award-winning journalist Michele Norris.

It's called "Your Mama's Kitchen." Former first lady Michelle Obama joins Michele for the first episode.

We speak to Michele about how our experiences in the kitchen shape us outside of it.

1A

Listen · 31:19
Founding Director, The Race Card Project, Michele Norris speaks onstage during The Tory Burch Foundation 2018 Embrace Ambition Summit at Alice Tully Hall in New York City. Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tory Burch Foun hide caption

Founding Director, The Race Card Project, Michele Norris speaks onstage during The Tory Burch Foundation 2018 Embrace Ambition Summit at Alice Tully Hall in New York City.

