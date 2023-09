There aren't enough airline pilots. What's Congress proposing as a solution? NPR's A Martinez talks to Jason Ambrosi, head of the the Air Line Pilots Association, about why the union is against a proposal to raise the mandatory retirement age for pilots.

Business There aren't enough airline pilots. What's Congress proposing as a solution? There aren't enough airline pilots. What's Congress proposing as a solution? Listen · 3:55 3:55 NPR's A Martinez talks to Jason Ambrosi, head of the the Air Line Pilots Association, about why the union is against a proposal to raise the mandatory retirement age for pilots. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor