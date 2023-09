Scientists blame fermentation for watermelons exploding on kitchen counters Bouts of extreme summer heat are causing melons to undergo the same process that happens during wine and beer making. When sugar is converted into alcohol, CO2 gas builds up inside the fruit.

Food Scientists blame fermentation for watermelons exploding on kitchen counters Scientists blame fermentation for watermelons exploding on kitchen counters Listen · 0:27 0:27 Bouts of extreme summer heat are causing melons to undergo the same process that happens during wine and beer making. When sugar is converted into alcohol, CO2 gas builds up inside the fruit. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor