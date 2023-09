Jury selection to begin in Canada for a man accused of murdering a Muslim family Prosecutors say in 2021, Nathaniel Veltman killed three generations of the Afzaal family with his pickup truck because of their religious faith. It's being called a test of Canada's terrorism laws.

