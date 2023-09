Cluster bombs, banned in more than 100 countries, killed hundreds of Ukrainians NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mary Wareham of Human Rights Watch about the Cluster Munition Coalition report which says there were 987 casualties from the weapons in 2022 — mostly Ukrainian civilians.

NPR's Leila Fadel talks to Mary Wareham of Human Rights Watch about the Cluster Munition Coalition report which says there were 987 casualties from the weapons in 2022 — mostly Ukrainian civilians.