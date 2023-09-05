Home Depot in New Jersey gains attention because of Leo the cat

The former barn cat was brought in to the Mt. Laurel location about a year ago to deal with a rodent problem. Now Leo lives in the store, and he's become a social media star.

DANIEL ESTRIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Daniel Estrin. A Home Depot in New Jersey offers more than just lumber, plumbing and hardware supplies. The Mt. Laurel location also has Leo the cat. The former barn cat was brought in about a year ago to deal with a rodent problem. Now Leo lives in the store and he's becoming a social media star. He's so popular that customers come just to see him. You can find Leo roaming the aisles or taking a ride in his own shopping cart. Just don't ask him where to find the mouse traps.

