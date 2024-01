Comic Maria Bamford Will Join Your Cult : Fresh Air Comic Maria Bamford talks about — and jokes about — serious and dark topics like her anxiety, depression, and intrusive thoughts from OCD. Her new memoir is about the lengths she's gone to fit in, from self-help books to 12-step programs. It's called Sure, I'll Join Your Cult.



Also, John Powers reviews the Danish crime series Face to Face.

