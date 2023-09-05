Mark Ronson On The 'Barbie' Soundtrack & Score : Fresh Air Grammy and Oscar-winning music producer Mark Ronson is known for his party hits, pop songs, and soulful arrangements, producing for stars like Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, and Adele. His latest project is the Barbie soundtrack and score. We talk about the year he and his collaborator Andrew Wyatt spent conceptualizing, producing, and composing songs for the album which features Nicki Minaj, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish, and Dua Lipa.



Also, book critic Maureen Corrigan reviews The Wren, The Wren by Anne Enright.

