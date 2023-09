Judges strike down another Alabama congressional map over Voting Rights Act violation A panel of three federal judges struck down Alabama's latest congressional districting plan. Neither this map nor a prior version had more than one district with a majority Black population.

Law Judges strike down another Alabama congressional map over Voting Rights Act violation Judges strike down another Alabama congressional map over Voting Rights Act violation Listen · 5:00 5:00 A panel of three federal judges struck down Alabama's latest congressional districting plan. Neither this map nor a prior version had more than one district with a majority Black population. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor