Oil company plans to have machines suck carbon from the sky — as it still makes oil The American oil company Occidental Petroleum is building machines to suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and inject it underground. Is the technology meant to save the planet or the oil industry?

Climate Oil company plans to have machines suck carbon from the sky — as it still makes oil Oil company plans to have machines suck carbon from the sky — as it still makes oil Listen · 7:30 7:30 The American oil company Occidental Petroleum is building machines to suck carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and inject it underground. Is the technology meant to save the planet or the oil industry? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor