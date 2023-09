Impeachment trial of suspended Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is underway Ken Paxton faces 20 charges, including obstruction of justice, conspiracy, abuse of office and bribery — mostly involving his relationship with an Austin real estate developer and campaign donor.

Ken Paxton faces 20 charges, including obstruction of justice, conspiracy, abuse of office and bribery — mostly involving his relationship with an Austin real estate developer and campaign donor.