The Biden administration proposes new federal standards for nursing home care NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Javier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, after the Biden Administration proposed a new national standard for staffing nursing homes.

Health The Biden administration proposes new federal standards for nursing home care The Biden administration proposes new federal standards for nursing home care Listen · 4:25 4:25 NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to Javier Becerra, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, after the Biden Administration proposed a new national standard for staffing nursing homes. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor