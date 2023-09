Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced to 22 years for Jan. 6 riot role The former national chairman of the far-right Proud Boys was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Tarrio had been convicted for seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Law Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced to 22 years for Jan. 6 riot role Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio sentenced to 22 years for Jan. 6 riot role Listen · 2:46 2:46 The former national chairman of the far-right Proud Boys was sentenced to 22 years in prison. Tarrio had been convicted for seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor