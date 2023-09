More than 150,000 fans — and at least 1 dog — turn out to see Metallica When Metallica's tour stopped in Los Angeles, a German Shepherd named Storm left her nearby home, snuck into the stadium, and took a seat. Her owners had no idea until they saw pictures online.

