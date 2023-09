A stray dog kept showing up at a nursing home — residents finally adopted it Scout was living at the Antrim County Animal Shelter in Bellaire, Mich., until he repeatedly escaped to a nearby nursing home. Residents there were such a fan that they adopted Scout.

